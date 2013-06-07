Barley Vine Makes Fried Chicken and Waffles

GourmAvian Farms Fried Chicken and Waffles

from Barley Vine, part of the Bristol Downtown Revitalization



Ingredients:



1/2 GourAvian Farms chicken cut into quarters

Your favorite homemade chicken dredge

homemade waffle

Spicy Butter (butter with some salt, cayenne pepper and hungarian paprika)

Lamothe's maple syrup

Directions:



1. Warm up vegetable oil, lard, or vegetable shortening in a heavy cast iron pan to 320F

2. Make your waffle and reserve

3. Dredge chicken and carefully add to oil turning after 10 minutes or so, continue to cook until internal temperature reaches 165F

4. Let chicken rest for 5 minutes, plate on the waffle and serve with syrup and butter