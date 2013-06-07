Barley Vine Makes Fried Chicken and Waffles

GourmAvian Farms Fried Chicken and Waffles
from Barley Vine, part of the Bristol Downtown Revitalization
Ingredients:
1/2 GourAvian Farms chicken cut into quarters
Your favorite homemade chicken dredge
homemade waffle
Spicy Butter (butter with some salt, cayenne pepper and hungarian paprika)
Lamothe's maple syrup
Directions:
1. Warm up vegetable oil, lard, or vegetable shortening in a heavy cast iron pan to 320F
2. Make your waffle and reserve
3. Dredge chicken and carefully add to oil turning after 10 minutes or so, continue to cook until internal temperature reaches 165F
4. Let chicken rest for 5 minutes, plate on the waffle and serve with syrup and butter