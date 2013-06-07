Helping You Save Money This Weekend

Check out Yes We Coupon and The Crazy Coupon Chick for coupons!
1 insert- 1 SmartSource
Retail Shopping:
Hallmark- Get $5 off $10+ purchase! Link on my Facebook!
FREE Schick Razor- Text SCHICK to 24444!
JCPenney-Get a FREE Bang or Beard trim now until June 30th!
Drug Stores/ Grocery Stores
CVS- FREE Bayer Contour Meter- $10 and get back $10 in ExtraCare bucks!
Colgate Mouthwash-2/$5.98 and get a $2 ExtraCare Buck! If you have the 6/2 SmartSource, there are coupons for $2 off Colgate Mouthwash that you can use! Buy 2 mouthwash, use 2 coupons, pay $1.98 and get back $2 in ExtraCare Bucks! totally FREE!