Helping You Save Money This Weekend

Check out Yes We Coupon and The Crazy Coupon Chick for coupons!



1 insert- 1 SmartSource

Retail Shopping:

Hallmark- Get $5 off $10+ purchase! Link on my Facebook!

FREE Schick Razor- Text SCHICK to 24444!

JCPenney-Get a FREE Bang or Beard trim now until June 30th!

Drug Stores/ Grocery Stores

CVS- FREE Bayer Contour Meter- $10 and get back $10 in ExtraCare bucks!

Colgate Mouthwash-2/$5.98 and get a $2 ExtraCare Buck! If you have the 6/2 SmartSource, there are coupons for $2 off Colgate Mouthwash that you can use! Buy 2 mouthwash, use 2 coupons, pay $1.98 and get back $2 in ExtraCare Bucks! totally FREE!