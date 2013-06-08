Storm breaks rainfall records across northeast US

The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season made this June 7 the wettest on record for many cities and towns in the northeastern U.S.

The National Weather Service says Andrea dumped 6.64 inches of rain on Gales Ferry, CT.

The 4.16 inches that fell on New York City's Central Park was more than double the previous June 7 record, set in 1918. The 3.5 inches of rain that fell at Philadelphia International Airport doubled the 1.79 inches that fell in 1904. Newark, N.J., saw 3.71 inches, breaking the previous mark of 1.11 inches set in 1931.

Heavy rain caused localized street flooding in spots throughout the region.

Cars were submerged in floodwaters on Long Island and about 50 residents were displaced by a rising stream in Chester, Pa.

