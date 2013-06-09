Local bakery helps out tornado victims

A local bakery is helping out victims of the devastating tornados in Oklahoma.

Chimirri's Italian Pastry Shoppe in Wethersfield is helping victims by donating money raised from the sale of a new donut.

The confection known as the Hartford cream donut is the latest concoction at the bakery, and money raised from its sale will be donated to the Red Cross as part of their storm relief efforts.

Chimirri's describes the donut as , "a tender, golden puff, densely filled with rich, yet light canolli cream, made from fresh ricotta, rather than the typical Bavarian cream custard used in the Boston cream donut."

The bakery is open Sunday until 2 p.m.. It is located at 1075 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.