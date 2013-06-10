East Windsor teen accused in school threat faces judge

An East Windsor teenager not only mentioned the Boston Marathon bombing but also the Newtown shootings in reference to the anger he felt toward his Bloomfield school, according to court documents.

Unidentified sources said Kyle Bass, 18, made the threat against the Metropolitan Learning Center in Bloomfield, which is a part of the Capitol Region Education Council, over the past few months and was in possession of bomb-making materials.



Bass was arrested and was charged with criminal attempt to manufacturing bombs, illegal possession of explosives, possession of a silencer, possession of fireworks and breach of peace.

He was arraigned in Enfield Superior Court Monday after he was accused of trying to make a bomb to blow up his school.

Bass said nothing in court while the public defender vigorously told the teenager's side of the story, and the assistant state attorney says he is "of grave concern to the community."

"The defendant had made references to both the Newtown shootings and the Boston Marathon bombings in his anger toward the school, the Metropolitan Learning Center," said Debra Collins, who is the assistant state attorney.

The state went on to say investigators got tipped off about all this by an East Windsor priest, Father Paul Gotta, who knows Bass.

They searched Bass's home last Tuesday and found bomb-making materials and weapons, according to the court documents.

Last Wednesday police searched his school in response to Bass's threats.

"He absolutely denies the comments that are alleged by Father Gotta," said Scott Abkowicz, who is the public defender for Bass.

Abkowicz tried to get Bass's bond lowered and told the court not to judge Bass so quickly.

"I'm of the opinion there will be a considerable amount of additional information that will come out about Father Gotta and his ties to this case," Abkowicz said.

Eyewitness News reported last week that sources said police are now investigating Gotta and that he may have bankrolled some of Bass's gun, ammo and bomb equipment purchases.

"I'm shocked," said Steven Zagorski, who is a parish member. "I said, why would a priest do anything like that? They teach everybody right from wrong."

Eyewitness News stopped by both churches Gotta serves but could not find him.

"In their press statement, the East Windsor Police Department has said that they and the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are investigating the case and are receiving cooperation from the student and his family," the Hartford Archdiocese said in a statement Monday evening. "Based on the fact that this is an on-going police investigation, it would be inappropriate to make any comments at this time."

Bass is being held on $750,000 bond.



School officials at Metropolitan Learning Center said there is no current threat to students or staff.

