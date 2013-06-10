The Greater New Haven Pizza Fest

The 18th Annual Greater New Haven Pizza Fest

Raising money for The Connection Inc.

Thursdays and Fridays, June 20-21 and 27-28

Noon to 1:30 pm on the New Haven Green

During the International Festival of Arts & Ideas free lunchtime concerts





"The Parisian Apizza"

Start with a 12" pizza crust.

Spread shredded whole milk mozzarella cheese evenly on top to the edge of the pie.

Bake in a 575 degree oven for 5-8 minutes until crust is golden and cheese is melted.

Take pizza out of oven, cut pizza into 8 even slices and top with fresh Arugula that has been tossed with olive oil, fresh lemon juice and grated pecorino Romano cheese.

Sprinkle shaved grana padana cheese over the arugula and top with chopped grape tomatoes. The finish is to lay thinly sliced Prosciutto di Parma on top of each slice of pizza.

Enjoy!