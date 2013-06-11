Man charged with DWI after hitting, killing woman

The following photo of Christopher Benjamin was provided by the Wethersfield Police Department.

Wethersfield police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred late Monday night.

Police said they were called to Jordan Lane near Folly Brook Boulevard after receiving reports of a pedestrian struck.

Several police officers and ambulance personnel arrived on scene where the pedestrian was treated for serious injuries.

The pedestrian, identified as Donna Nickerson, 50, of Wethersfield, was transported to the hospital by ambulance where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver, Christopher Benjamin, 46, of New Britain, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Benjamin, who has no pending or prior convictions, was arraigned at New Britain Superior Court Tuesday morning. His case was continued to July 29 for a pre-trial hearing.



Police said more charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.

