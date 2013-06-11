National Guard troops return from Bahrain

About 120 soldiers from a Norwich-based company of the Connecticut National Guard have returned from Bahrain.

The soldiers from the 248th Engineer Company had been providing security and protecting installations in the country. The company is led by Capt. Keith Parent of Enfield.

The soldiers arrived by commercial aircraft Tuesday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Windsor Locks.

The same company deployed to Iraq in 2003 and carried out assignments including power restoration, mine clearance and construction.

The Connecticut National Guard currently has more than 300 soldiers and airmen deployed in support of U.S. operations in Afghanistan.

