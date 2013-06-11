Father’s Day Gift Ideas at Home Depot - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Father’s Day Gift Ideas at Home Depot

Home Depot has all the great things you saw today and much more for this Father's Day!

 

Here's a list of some of the items from today:

·        Project Cards, Father's Day gift cards 

·        Behr Paints

·        RIDGID Wet/Dry Vac

·        Husky 9-Drawer Mobile Work Center

·        Husky 48 in. Floor Cabinet

·        Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt Lithium Ion Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit

·        Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ 18-Gauge Cordless 2 in. Brad Nailer

·        Ryobi ONE+ Ultimate Combo Kit

·        Husky 7-Piece Ratcheting Mobile Wrench Set

·        Defiant AmorMax 3D Tactical Flashlight

·        Defiant 7 LED Headlamp

·        Space Saver Fixed Wall Mount

 