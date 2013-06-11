Father’s Day Gift Ideas at Home Depot

Home Depot has all the great things you saw today and much more for this Father's Day!
Here's a list of some of the items from today:
· Project Cards, Father's Day gift cards
· Behr Paints
· RIDGID Wet/Dry Vac
· Husky 9-Drawer Mobile Work Center
· Husky 48 in. Floor Cabinet
· Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt Lithium Ion Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit
· Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ 18-Gauge Cordless 2 in. Brad Nailer
· Ryobi ONE+ Ultimate Combo Kit
· Husky 7-Piece Ratcheting Mobile Wrench Set
· Defiant AmorMax 3D Tactical Flashlight
· Defiant 7 LED Headlamp
· Space Saver Fixed Wall Mount