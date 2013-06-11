UConn qualifies academically for postseason

The new logo was provided by UConn

Connecticut's men's basketball team, which was barred from the 2013 postseason because of past problems with its Academic Progress Rate, has qualified academically for next year's NCAA tournament.

The Huskies APR for the 2011-12 school year is 947 out of 1000, giving it a 2-year score of 962.5, which meets the NCAA's standard.

Under rules implemented in 2011, the NCAA requires a team to have a 900 average over four years or a 930 over two years to qualify for its postseason.

The team's 4-year APR of 897 is still lower than the NCAA goal.

The team scored a 978 out of 1000 in 2010-11, the season it won its third NCAA Championship, after two years of scores in the low 800s.

