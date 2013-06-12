Recipe of the Week: Peanut Butter Cookies - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients

Original recipe makes 3 dozen Change Servings

    2 cups peanut butter

    2 cups white sugar

    2 eggs

    2 teaspoons baking soda

    1 pinch salt

    1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

    Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

    In a medium bowl, stir peanut butter and sugar together until smooth. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in the baking soda, salt, and vanilla. Roll dough into 1 inch balls and place them 2 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheets. Press a criss-cross into the top using the back of a fork.

    Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

 