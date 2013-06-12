Prudence Sloane with a Great Shrimp Dish

Cooked Shrimp Ceviche with Lime and Corn with Prudence Sloane



Makes 4 cups or 8 ½-cup appetizer servings or 8 large taco shell servings

Ceviche or (Seviche) is a dish that is made with raw seafood or fish. The acid in the citrus cooks it turning it opaque.

Ingredients:



1 lb peeled cooked shrimp (51-60 count)*

1 cup fresh raw corn kernels (about 1 ear)*

2 cups ¼-inch diced, peeled and seeded cucumber (about 1 large)*

2/3 cup fresh lime juice*

2/3 cup orange juice*

2 teaspoons kosher salt to taste

½ -1 teaspoon habanero sauce to taste

1/3 cup 1/8-inch (very small) dice of red onion

1 ½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (optional-the olive oil mellows out the acidity)

½ cup coarsely chopped cilantro

Directons:



Dice the shrimp into ½" pieces (about 4-5 segments per shrimp.) In a bowl combine all the ingredients except the olive oil. Let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours. I have marinated this overnight and it came out fine, just more intense and a little watery. . Add the olive oil just before serving. Serve well chilled. For taco shell filling, strain and do not add the olive oil.

Variation:

Cooked Shrimp Ceviche with Basil and Lemon

Replace the cilantro with thinly sliced basil.

Replace the lime juice with ½ cup fresh lemon juice and add an extra 2 tablespoons of fresh orange juice

Omit the Habanero sauce

Serve with plain crackers

· *From Canton and West Hartford ShopRite sales circular for week of Sunday June 9th to Saturday June 15th



· Recipe cost - less than $10 from Stoprite sales flyer