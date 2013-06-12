Search for missing Branford man

The following photo of John Deveau was provided by the Branford Police Department.

Dive teams searched Sibil Creek in Branford for clues in a missing person case.

State police are involved in an active search involving a Branford man after he disappeared at the end of last month.

John Deveau, 61, was reported missing by his visiting nurse the week of May 25.

Deveau, who has an extensive medical history, lives on Crouch Road.



The Sibil Creek runs right through Deveau's backyard and that's where dive teams searched Wednesday for a few hours.

"It just was a matter of due diligence for us to request the assistance of them and search that creek around, in the event Mr. Deveau wondered off or became ill and somehow got into that creek," said Branford Police Captain Geoffrey Morgan.

Nothing was located in the creek by dive teams, according to police.

Police arrested his neighbor, 43-year-old Thomas Malinka, but investigators said he isn't considered a suspect.

Residents who live on Crouch Road are concerned about their missing neighbor.

"We just miss him, that's all," said one neighbor, who wished not to be identified. "And it's all very, very strange."

Deveau doesn't have any family in the area, which is also making this investigation difficult, police said.

"Our agency is very concerned about the whereabouts and welfare of Mr. Deveau and our detectives will use every resource to determine where he is," said Branford Police Chief Kevin Halloran.

Deveau is described as a white man, who is 5'10" with balding brown hair and eyes.



Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Branford Police Department at 203-481-4241 or by calling the anonymous crime tipline 203-315-3909.

