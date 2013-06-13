Man shot in Hartford's Frog Hollow section

Hartford police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. on York Street in the city's Frog Hollow section.

The male victim, who is well-known to police and is said to be affiliated with a gang, was rushed to Hartford Hospital with gunshot wounds to his cheek and arm. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hartford police at 860-757-4089.

