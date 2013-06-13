New waterslide debuts at Six Flags

Six Flags New England's Hurricane Harbor launched a new waterslide complex, Bonzai Pipelines, today.

The waterslide stands six stories high over Bonzai Beach, the park's newest addition to the largest water park, Hurricane Harbor.

A Six Flags New England spokesperson said Bonzai Pipelines is constructed of six "state-of-the-art launching capsules" where the floor inside suddenly drops open within seconds.

This rockets the rider down a 257-foot-long slide at speeds of up to 40 mph. Each slide holds their own path of twists and loops, but all result at a finish into 6 inches of water at the slide's run out.

"Bonzai Beach is the largest expansion Hurricane Harbor has seen in over a decade," said Six Flags New England President John Winkler. "It's a great addition."

