Cooking with Chef Mike of Big Y

Chef Mike from Big Y shows us how to make:



Grilled Tuna with Baby Bok Choy and Sesame Vinaigrette

For the Tuna-

Ingredients:

2- one and a half inch thick cut tuna steaks approximately 6 to 8 oz. each.

World Classics Trading Co. Sea salt

Black pepper

4 heads Baby Bok Choy

The Vinaigrette-

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup toasted sesame oil

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

Juice of one lime

1 Tablespoon Gourmet Garden brand minced ginger

2 cloves mince garlic

1 Tablespoon toasted sesame seeds for garnish

Directions:

North Coast Seafood department at Big Y will cut steak fish, such as tuna, to order. Fresh tuna is best cut one inch thick or thicker so there is less chance of overcooking. Mix the vinaigrette by placing all five ingredients into a small container with a tight fitting lid and shake well; can be made up to 2 days ahead. Preheat your grill to 450 to 500 degrees. Cut the Bok Choy lengthwise drizzle with a little sesame oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the stalks on the grill cut side down for two to three minutes and set into small bowl to finish cooking. The residual heat will soften them but still leave a bit of a crunch.

When you are ready to serve, oil and season the tuna steaks the same as the bok choy then place them on the grill and cook two to three minutes per side, turning once. This should give you a medium rare to medium tuna steak.

Plate the bok choy and place the tuna on top of the bok choy. Shake up the vinaigrette and spoon half of the vinaigrette on each tuna steak. Garnish with sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

Serves two. Steamed jasmine rice or brown rice would be a nice accompaniment.



