Saving Money with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Coupon Inserts:

*2 Inserts- 1 SmartSource and 1 RedPlum

Retail:

Bath & Body Works- Semi Annual sale ends today!! Up to 75% off

Kohl's- Friends and Family Weekend! Take an additional 20% off everything until June 16!

FREE 1 Day Video Game Rental from RedBox-Just text E3 to 727272

Drug Stores/Retail Stores:

CVS-

FREE V05 shampoo! On sale for .82¢ and in this weekends SmartSource, there will be a coupon for $1 off!

Walgreens-

Fiber Smart Clear Fiber-$9.99 and get back $10 Register Reward!

Shop Rite:

Spend $25 on select outdoor grilling products, and get back $10 in Catalinas!

Stop & Shop:

Buy 2 Hallmark cards and get 1 free! Great time to pick up Fathers Day cards!!

Big Y-

Buy 1 Get 2 FREE Sale is back!!