Saving Money with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Visit Yes We Coupon for all your coupon needs and The Crazy Coupon Chick's website!
Coupon Inserts:
*2 Inserts- 1 SmartSource and 1 RedPlum
Retail:
Bath & Body Works- Semi Annual sale ends today!! Up to 75% off
Kohl's- Friends and Family Weekend! Take an additional 20% off everything until June 16!
FREE 1 Day Video Game Rental from RedBox-Just text E3 to 727272
Drug Stores/Retail Stores:
CVS-
FREE V05 shampoo! On sale for .82¢ and in this weekends SmartSource, there will be a coupon for $1 off!
Walgreens-
Fiber Smart Clear Fiber-$9.99 and get back $10 Register Reward!
Shop Rite:
Spend $25 on select outdoor grilling products, and get back $10 in Catalinas!
Stop & Shop:
Buy 2 Hallmark cards and get 1 free! Great time to pick up Fathers Day cards!!
Big Y-
Buy 1 Get 2 FREE Sale is back!!