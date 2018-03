Sugarbelle Bakery has 3 locations in Glastonbury, West Hartford, and newest store in South Windsor.

They offer retail purchases in the stores as well as special custom orders that can be placed in advance. Corporate events, parties, weddings, etc.

Royal Icing demonstrating:

4c confectioner's sugar

3T meringue powder

1/2 - 3/4 c warm water

1/2 tsp flavored extract

(vanilla, almond, lemon)