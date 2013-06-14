Colt to welcome Texas governor on Monday visit

The president of Colt Manufacturing says he will be pleased to welcome Texas Gov. Rick Perry for a tour of its plant in West Hartford on Monday.

Perry is traveling to Connecticut on Sunday for a Northeast job-poaching tour that will also take him to New York.

A number of gun makers in Connecticut have said they are looking into leaving after the state passed some of the toughest gun laws in the country, a response to last year's massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Colt president Dennis Veilleux said in a statement released Friday that Texas has been a loyal supporter of Colt, which is West Hartford-based company.

"While we have been proud to call Connecticut home for 175 years, as we look to future growth we have a responsibility to consider all options that ensure we remain competitive and meet the needs and expectations of our customers," Veilleux said in the statement.

