Goshen white bison turns 1

Its coat has turned from light to brown, but the rare white bison that caused a stir among Native Americans is still attracting visitors a year after its birth.

People eager for a glimpse of the animal often call on the Mohawk Bison Farm in Goshen, where it was born a year ago Sunday. Tribal members from South Dakota are planning a trip to Connecticut in July to celebrate the bison they see as a symbol of hope and unity.

Farm owner Peter Fay says the bull stands out more for its personality since turning brown with its winter coat. He says it's the only animal in a group of nearly 30 young bison that charges him.

The bison was named Yellow Medicine Dancing Boy in a ceremony last July.

