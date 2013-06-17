Conn. lawyers to honor Nader

Consumer activist and failed presidential candidate Ralph Nader will be honored by the Connecticut Bar Association at its annual meeting.

Nader will be presented with the Distinguished Public Service Award at the June 17 meeting at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

Others who will be honored include Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., and Dean Brad Saxton of the Quinnipiac University School of Law.

Chase T. Rogers, chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court, will be a keynote speaker.

The annual meeting will offer 38 seminars on labor and employment law, family law, real property law, elder law and other topics.

The Connecticut Bar Association is a membership organization of more than 10,000 Connecticut attorneys and other members of the legal profession.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.