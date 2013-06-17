Pasta with Sagi Cucina Italiana

"Paccheri con Fave & Piselli con Prosciutto Croccante"

with Sagi Cucina Italiana



Ingredients:

1 lb. Paccheri Pasta

2 Cups tender fresh fava beans

1 Cup fresh peas

1 medium red onion

vegetable broth (as needed)

Crispy prosciutto

Parmigiano Reggiano for grating

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Mint

Salt & Pepper

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to boiling. Add salt and Paccheri Pasta (cook between 10-15 minutes for al dente).

In a sperate pan heat 1/4 cup olive oil, add red onion and saute' until onion is translucent. Add fava beans and peas and saute' for a minute or so. Add 1/2 cup vegetable broth and simmer for 5 minutes until vegetables are tender but still crunchy. Drain pasta and add to the vegetable mixture. You may add broth or let the meal simmer longer depending on the moisture content. You want a smooth sheen look to pasta and veggies. Add salt and pepper if needed. Plate and top with strips of crunchy Prosciutto di Parma, mint leaves and add freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese. Enjoy!