PD: Teacher threatened school shooting

A Greenwich middle school teacher accused of threatening to "shoot up" the school has been ordered by a judge to undergo mental health counseling and to stay away from the building.

Forty-six-year-old Stacey Goodnow of Norwalk was arraigned on a disorderly conduct charge Monday in Norwalk Superior Court. She was held on $100,000 bail after her arrest Friday, but a judge lowered her bond to $5,000 and she posted it Monday.

Goodnow is a teacher at Western Middle School. Police say she left a phone message for a colleague on June 7 threatening to shoot up the school. Officials placed her on paid administrative leave.

Goodnow told The Hour newspaper that she was only joking and made the comment in frustration over her colleague being denied tenure.

