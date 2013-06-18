Travelers hosts baby shower for 40 military wives

The Travelers Championship golf tournament has served as host for a giant baby shower.

Forty pregnant military wives, whose spouses are on deployment from the Navy's submarine base in Groton or the Connecticut Army National Guard, were the guests of honor Tuesday at the "Operation Shower" luncheon.

They received gift packages that included baby clothes, crib bedding, bottles, diaper bags and toys.

The event was put on by bedding company Carousel Designs with what they called a "red, white and coo," theme.

Organizers say the event gives the woman a chance to share stories and get support from other military mothers-to-be.

Television personality Hilaria Thomas Baldwin, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, served as master of ceremonies. The couple is expecting their first child together in a few months.

