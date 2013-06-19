Should Cap'n Crunch be demoted? - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Should Cap'n Crunch be demoted?

By WFSB Staff
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -

Cap'n Crunch may have a mutiny on his hands.

A writer at foodbeast.com pointed out something fishy up the Cap'n's sleeve: Three stripes.

According to the United States Navy, the rank of captain carries four stripes. Three indicates he's a commander.

