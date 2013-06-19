Gun maker moving to South Carolina

A Connecticut gun manufacturer is moving to South Carolina after Connecticut state lawmakers passed stricter gun control laws after the Sandy Hook School shootings.

PTR Industries will make the formal announcement next week at a ribbon-cutting to be attended by Gov. Nikki Haley, The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported.

Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus says he's excited about the development. The county council has approved a resolution setting out the terms of the company's move.

PTR's chief executive officer, Josh Fiorini, says the plant will employ 140 people, many of whom will relocate from Connecticut. The move will take place over three years.

The average wage of the company is $22 an hour, Fiorini said. . Some shop workers are highly-skilled and well-paid, but Fiorini said that those hired in Horry County would probably be paid less as they learn the skills to make the guns.

The company said it has been contacted by 41 states and selected South Carolina from six finalists.

Brad Lofton, CEO of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp. said PTR has agreed to the terms in the resolution, which provides for the company to lease the building that it will eventually be deeded by the county.

