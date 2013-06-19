Recipe of the Week: Dulce Quesadilla

Dulce Quesadilla

Serves: 1

Ingredients

2 medium (Mission Super Soft) flour tortillas (spread olive oil on one side of each tortilla)

¼ cup of chocolate chips (semi-sweet or dark)

1 banana, sliced

3-5 strawberries, sliced

¼ cup of peanut butter, smooth

2 teaspoons sugar (separated into 1 teaspoon portions)

2 teaspoons cinnamon (separated into 1 teaspoon portions)

Instructions

Preheat over to 350 degrees.

Rub olive oil on one side of each tortilla. Place one tortilla on cutting board with olive oil side down.

Spread peanut butter on the tortilla. Place banana slices on peanut butter, then strawberries on the bananas. Sprinkle chocolate chips over the fruit.

Close the quesadilla with the other tortilla. Sprinkle half of the cinnamon and sugar mixture over the quesadilla.

Place in oven and bake for 7 minutes, flip the quesadilla, sprinkle with other half of cinnamon and sugar, and return to oven. Bake for an additional 8 more minutes (make sure the chocolate has melted and the quesadilla gets a little bit crisp).

Remove from oven, let cool just a bit and cut into sections.

Enjoy!