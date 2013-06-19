Better Food: Cooking with Prudence

Strawberry Basil Shortcake Bites

with Prudence Sloane



Makes 36 bites (one biscuit split in two)

Place the oven rack in the lower middle of the oven. Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Shortcake

2 cups all purpose flour (10 oz)

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 stick unsalted butter (8 tablespoons), frozen

1 large egg

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon whole milk or half and half

Strawberries

2 pints Driscoll strawberries

1 tablespoon sugar to taste

Whipped Cream

½ cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons confectioners' sugar

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons sour cream

10-15 basil leaves

Directions:



Whisk the egg well and then whisk into the milk.

In a food processor add the flour, salt and baking powder. Pulse to combine. Cut the frozen stick of butter into quarters, lengthwise. Then cut into ½-inch cubes. Add to the flour mixture in the food processor and process for 5 seconds. Continue with pulsing on and off for another 5 seconds or until the butter is like coarse meal. Do not let the mixture get warm or the butter will melt. Turn the flour out into a mixing bowl and make a well in the center. Add the whisked milk and egg into the well. With a rubber spatula gently fold the dry and wet ingredients together until just incorporated. Do not over mix or the biscuit will be tough. Turn out onto a floured board and gently push and lightly knead until the dough just comes together. Over kneading will also create a tough biscuit. Gently pat the dough to ¾ inch thickness. Dip a 1 ½- -inch biscuit cutter into flour and cut out the biscuits. The leftover dough scraps can be pushed together to get more biscuits. This recipe will make 14 first cut biscuits and about 6 cut from the dough scraps. Lightly dust a baking sheet with flour. Bake the biscuits for 6 minutes. Turn over and continue baking for an additional 6 minutes. Let cool and assemble and serve or Let cool completely on a rack before storing. (These can be stored in a Tupperware a day ahead or frozen, wrapped well in plastic wrap and then aluminum foil.)

While cooling, hull the strawberries and cut in quarters lengthwise, then cut in half making ½-inch size chunks. Take 1 ½ cups of the cut berries and crush. Toss the crushed berries with the cut berries. Toss with the sugar and let sit for 15 minutes. Whip the cream, sugar and vanilla together in a chilled bowl until soft peaks form. Whip in the sour cream. Roll 3-4 the basil leaves together then slice into thin slivers.

To serve split the biscuit in half. Add a spoonful of strawberries with some of the juice on top of the split biscuit. Top with a small dollop of whipped cream and then a couple of slivers of fresh basil.