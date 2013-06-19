Man jailed in shooting of hunting beagles

The following photo of John Lake was provided by the Suffield Police Department.

An Enfield man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail in the deaths of 3 hunting beagles that were shot and killed by his son.

John Lake was not with his 13-year-old son when the boy shot the beagles in November, but he said in court that he removed their collars and threw their bodies into a ravine after they were killed. He had told police the dogs had interfered with previous deer hunts.

The Journal Inquirer reports that Lake was sentenced Tuesday to a 1-year prison term, suspended after 30 days, and three years of probation.

The 52-year-old Lake faced charges including cruelty to animals by complicity and illegal hunting by a minor, but he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of accessory to cruelty to animals in a deal with prosecutors.

