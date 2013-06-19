QU Poll shows support for new gun control law

While a new Quinnipiac University Poll shows a majority of Connecticut voters support the state's new gun control law, there's doubt whether enough has been done to help prevent another mass school shooting like the one in Newtown.

In a survey released Wednesday, 57 percent of registered voters said they supported the new gun law, which includes an expanded assault weapons ban and a ban on large-capacity ammunition magazines. Thirty-seven percent opposed it.

When asked whether enough has been done in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre to reduce the likelihood of a future school shooting, 47 percent said no, while 43 percent answered yes.

The telephone survey of 1,154 voters, conducted June 12-17, had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

For more information about the poll, click the following link.



