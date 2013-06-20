Hoffman shoots 61 for early lead at Travelers

Charley Hoffman missed the course record by a stroke, but shot a 61 Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Travelers Championship.

The round comes a year after the 36-year-old Californian blew a two-stroke advantage on the tournament's final two holes.

In his latest round, Hoffman hit a 126-yard approach shot within 3 feet of the pin to help him birdie 18 and separate himself by a stroke from Hunter Mahan, who also flirted with 59 earlier in the day.

Bubba Watson was two strokes back after shooting a 63. Six golfers had shot 5-under 65s by late afternoon.

Justin Rose shot a 67 and says he soaked in the moment on the first tee when he was introduced as the U.S. Open champion.

