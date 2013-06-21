Lake Compounce to officially open for summer season - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Lake Compounce to officially open for summer season

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -

Just in time for summer, Lake Compounce in Bristol officially opens Friday, marking its 169th season.

Guests will be able to enjoy additions to the Crocodile Cove Water Park that include a large new wave pool.

The park opens at 11 a.m.

For more information, click here.

