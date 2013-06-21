Missie Morris Helping Us Save

Visit Yes We Coupon or The Crazy Coupon Chick for more!



Coupon Inserts:

*2 inserts this weekend. 1 SmartSource & 1 RedPlum

Retail:

Sonic; 1/2 price shakes all day 6/20 only!!

Drug Stores/Grocery Stores:

CVS- look for garden clearance up to 90% off!

Spend $20 on Bounty & Charmin, get a $5 ExtraCareBuck!

Big Y- check the front of your flyer for a 10% off Senior discount Tuesday only and coupons for free items!

Shop Rite- Spend $75 on participating products, get a $25 gas card!!

Spend $20 on participating General Mills products and get $10 in Catalinas as follows:

· Up to $4 off any size any variety ShopRite or any Brand Milk

· Up to $3 off any size, any variety Shoprite Brand Orange Juice

· Upt to $2 off any size, any variety ShopRite Brand Eggs

· Up to $1 off any size, any variety Shoprite Brand English Muffins