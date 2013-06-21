Cooking Healthy with Chris Avtges

http://www.chefchrisa.com

Quinoa salad with a balsamic dijon vinrgrette

Ingredients:

2 tsp Salt, Kosher, coarse

4 Cups Quinoa, ckd

1/4 Cup Vinegar, Balsamic

4 tsp Mustard, dijon

2 ea Tomatoes, fresh, diced

1/2 cup Onion, Red, Chopped

1/4 cup Juice, Lemon

2 cups Cucumber, w/o skin, fresh

1 Tsp Pepper, Black, Ground

3/4 up to 1 Cup Oil, Olive, Extra Virgin

1 Pepper, Bell, Green or red, diced

1/2 cup fresh basil chopped

1/2 cup fresh parsley chopped

Directions:

1. Cook quinoa per instructions on package. Make sure to salt the water. You can use either white, red or black quinoia

2. While cooking, chop Onions, cucumbers, peppers and tomatoes. You can use any type of vegetable you would like. I have even roasted them first before adding to salad

3. In blender add vinegar, mustard, lemon juice, fresh basil. Slowly drizzle in oil until dressing thickens

4. Once quinoa is cooked, pour out on cookie sheet and place in refrigerator to cool.

5. Once cool, in mixing bowl, add quinoa and fold in fresh vegetable and seasoning

6. Fold in dressing and taste for seasoning