Questions remain about murder that may involve Aaron Hernandez

There are more questions than answers tonight regarding what role if any Bristol native Aaron Hernandez had in a homicide involving a 27-year-old Dorchester, MA, man.

Eyewitness News talked with people who knew Hernandez, and they were shocked by the developments involving him.

"He's a very kind person and looks out for everyone," said Tiana Vazquez of Bristol. "Right now, he should take care of his mother."

People got their first glimpse of the current NFL tight end at Muzzy Field in Bristol.

He was a football standout at Bristol Central High School and went on to play for The University of Florida before he was drafted by the New England Patriots.

Hernandez is now at the center of a murder investigation after Odin Lloyd, who was a semipro player, was found shot to death about a half mile from the Hernandez's home in North Attleboro, Ma.

"It's a tough situation for everyone who holds Bristol sports dear, because Aaron was their golden boy," said Brad Carroll, who is the executive sports editor for the Bristol Press and covered Hernandez extensively.

People back home In Connecticut who know Hernandez were stunned, including Dandre Conaway, who plays for the Bristol Central High School Rams right now.

"I was shocked when my brother told me, and I didn't think he could do something like that," Conway.



Currently, there are conflicting reports of an impending warrant for Hernandez's arrest, for obstruction of justice. Police in Massachusetts have searched his home.

He and Lloyd may have been in a Boston bar the night before Lloyd's death. Our sister station in Providence reported that police there gathered surveillance video from a strip club as potential evidence.

There was a big super bowl send off at Southside Elementary School in 2012, where Hernandez's mother works when he and his team went to the super bowl.

Nobody was home at her house Friday. Neighbors called Hernandez a great kid who is always giving back to the children and just hosted a youth clinic last year.

"Great athlete, watched him play football at the high school," said Karl Nelson of Bristol. "Too bad if it's true; giving him the benefit of the doubt."

The attorney for Hernandez has only acknowledged the search of his client's home. Officials with the Patriots aren't commenting either.

A recent lawsuit from Miami, FL, was refiled against Hernandez for allegedly shooting Alexander Bradley of Connecticut in February. Bradley lost an eye in the incident.

