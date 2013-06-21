Watson leads by 2 strokes midway through Travelers

Bubba Watson shot a 3-under-par 67 Friday to take a two-stroke lead over Patrick Reed and Padraig Harrington after two rounds of the Travelers Championship.

Watson, the 2010 Travelers champion, was at 10-under 130 after two days of play at the TPC-River Highlands. Reed and Harrington were at 8-under after both shot 66s in the second round.

Four players - including 2007 champion Hunter Mahan - were tied for fourth at 7-under.

Charley Hoffman, who held the first-round lead after a 61 on Thursday, followed that with a 73 in a round that included three bogeys and a double-bogey.

One week after winning the U.S. Open at Merion, Justin Rose was tied for 12th at 5-under.

Watson, whose last victory came in the 2012 Masters, has played well in this event often. He's finished in the top 15 four times in six previous starts, including a second-place finish last year.

