Miss Connecticut crowned in New London

Kaitlyn Tarpey of Stamford was crowned Miss Connecticut 2013 Saturday at the Garde Arts Center in New London.

The 21-year-old is a student at the Honors College at PACE University. Tarpey began competing in the Miss Connecticut Pageant two years ago after surviving an almost-fatal lung surgery.

Previously, Tarpey held the title of Miss Southington; this was her third time competing for the state title. She is involved with multiple veterans' organizations including the CT Fallen Heroes Foundation, the Purple Heart Foundation and the National Veterans Services Fund.

Tarpey, a competitive Irish Step Dancer since the age of 8, presented a routine for the talent portion of competition.

