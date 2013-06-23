Watson drops into 3-way tie at Travelers

Bubba Watson made three bogeys in his last six holes Saturday to help create a three-way tie after three rounds at the Travelers Championship.

Watson, Graham DeLaet, who tied for the low round of the day with a 65, and Charley Hoffman are all at 10-under par heading into Sunday's final round at the TPC of River Highlands. Watson shot an even-par 70.

Justin Rose, less than a week after his U.S. Open victory, sits at 7-under par and in a tie for seventh place after a second straight 68.

Watson made three birdies on his opening nine holes and was ahead by four shots after the third. But bogeys on Nos. 13, 15 and 17 brought the 2011 Masters champion back to the field.

Watson, who won the 2010 Travelers, is trying to become the seventh player to win this event at least twice. Arnold Palmer and Phil Mickelson have also done it.

