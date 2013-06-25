Conn. lawmakers to review Sandy storm aid plan

Two legislative committees are reviewing a proposed action plan from Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's administration for spending more than $10.5 million in federal money awarded after Superstorm Sandy hit Connecticut.

The grant funds, administered through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, are supposed to address unmet protective, case management, housing and other needs of residents affected by the October 2012 storm. For example, housing services can include helping people locate and obtain suitable housing, as well as understand leases.

Protective services are supposed to prevent or address the abuse, neglect and exploitation of adults and children affected by the storm.

On Tuesday, members of the General Assembly's Appropriations and Human Services Committees are scheduled to hold a public hearing on the action plan at the Legislative Office Building.

