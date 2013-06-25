Jones-Taylor to head new early childhood office

An education expert from New Haven will lead Connecticut's new Office of Early Childhood and oversee efforts to coordinate programs for children before they enter school.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy appointed Myra Jones-Taylor as the agency's executive director Tuesday.

Jones-Taylor is a cultural anthropologist who has studied early childhood care and education policy. Her research has focused on how early care and education reform has affected child-care providers in low-income urban communities and the children and families who are supposed to benefit from those reforms.

Jones-Taylor is a member of the New Haven Board of Education and is currently director of the state Office of Early Childhood Planning.

The state spent nearly $10 million on early childhood initiatives last year and created 1,000 new spots for children in early learning programs.

