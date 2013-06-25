Cellular Chloe and Waterproof Products

Visit Cellular Chloe's site for information on gadgets and more!



"ONE TIME USE" WATERPROOF YOUR PHONE OR TABLET

You get two one-time- use covers in a package for about $14.99.

Tablets covers cost $19.99.

Currently available for iPhone and iPad, more models coming soon.

GRIFFIN SURVIVOR + CATALYST IS THE EASIEST-TO-USE WATERPROOF CASE AVAILABLE.

$79.99 but well worth the protection it will provide.

Avail in Black, Pink, Purple or White for iPhone.

OTTERBOX ARMOR SERIES-

The Armor Series is waterproof for 30 minutes in 6.6 ft., survives 10 ft. drops, allows for zero entry of dust and debris and can withstand two tons of crushing force.

Waterproof Boxes

Otterbox Waterproof cases for phones and more.

There is a wide range of sizes for keeping almost anything smaller than a loaf of bread dry.

Series 2000, 2510, 2500 <$25.00

MONSTER ISPORT LIVESTRONG HEADPHONES are world's best sounding sports headphones. These are so Waterproof you can throw them in the washing machine!

EVAP - Wet Electronics Rescue Pouch™ contains a unique drying agent that removes the moisture from sensitive electronics and prevents damage. The EVAP pouch even tells you when it's time to open the pouch!

Waterproof Phones



Kyocera Hydro Elite (not released yet), and the Casio Commando $50 w/ a 2 year activation.

The Commando 2 is coming out soon. Its waterproof up to 3.3 feet for 30 minutes and its 4G