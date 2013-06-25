Ginger Snaps with Sweet Maria’s

Sweet Maria's Bakery has introduced a new Cupcake Bar to make your own!



Classic Gingersnaps

Sweet and spicy!

Ingredients:

2/3 cup vegetable oil

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1/3 cup molasses

1 1/2 to 1/3/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ginger

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

coarse sugar

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. In an electric mixer on medium speed, beat oil sugar and egg. Add molasses. Mix well.

3. On low speed, add flour, cinnamon, ginger, salt, baking soda and cream of tartar. Mix just until blended.

4. Roll dough into 1-inch balls ( or larger for "picnic" size). Roll in coarse sugar and place on a parchment lined cookie sheet, spacing each 2 inches apart.

5. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until flat and well browned.

6. Remove cookie sheet from the oven.

7. Cool cookies on wire cooling rack. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container at room temperature or freeze 1-2 weeks.

Makes about 30 cookies.



