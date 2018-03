"Fried" Honey Banana

Ingredients

1 banana, sliced

1 tablespoon honey

Cinnamon

Olive oil

Instructions

Lightly drizzle olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.

Arrange banana slices in pan and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side.

Meanwhile, whisk together honey and 1 tablespoon of water.

Remove pan from heat and pour honey mixture over banana.

Allow to cool and sprinkle with cinnamon.