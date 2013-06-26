Better Food: BBQ Tortilla and Salsa

Dancing With Our Heroes

Benefit for the Fisher House

(860) 788-7150 to find out more about this or suggest a hero!

BBQ Sate Tortilla with Corn & Red Pepper Salsa

with Prudence Sloane



This can be used on beef, chicken or pork. The meat should be about ¼" thick to cook in just a couple of minutes on each side. It can be served as an appetizer on the skewer or taken off and put in a tortilla with my corn and red pepper salsa. Optional hot sauce can be added, but great as is for kids and those that don't like spice.

Makes 16 sates 5-6"x ½" (1/4" thick)

16 wooden skewers

1 pound chicken, beef or pork fillets cut ¼" thick. At D&D Market in Hartford ask for Pru's "sate cut."

16 flour tortillas, heated on the grill

Marinade:

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed

½ teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons chili powder

¼ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Hot sauce to taste (optional)

Soak the skewers in cold water for 1 hour. Cut the meat into 5"x 1" strips. Thread the strips of meat on the skewers. Whisk all the marinade ingredients together. In a stainless steel or glass container, mix the marinade with the skewered meat. Let marinate for 1 hour up to 4 hours in the refrigerator. Preheat the grill to as hot as it will get. Grill the skewered meat for about 2 minutes each side (depending how hot your grill is). Serve on the stick or slide the meat into a soft tortilla and top with 2 tablespoons of the corn salsa and a dollop of sour cream.

Corn and Red Bell Pepper Salsa

1 cup fresh raw corn kernels (about 1 ear)

1/3 cup 1/8-inch (very small) dice of red onion

½ cup ¼" diced red bell pepper

1 cup ¼-inch diced, peeled and seeded cucumber

½ cup coarsely chopped cilantro

3/4 teaspoons kosher salt to taste

½ teaspoon chili powder

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

¼ teaspoon hot sauce to taste (optional)

Mix all the ingredients together. Can be made a day ahead and kept in the refrigerator.





