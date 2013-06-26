Better Food: BBQ Tortilla and Salsa

Dancing With Our Heroes
Benefit for the Fisher House
(860) 788-7150 to find out more about this or suggest a hero!
BBQ Sate Tortilla with Corn & Red Pepper Salsa
with Prudence Sloane
This can be used on beef, chicken or pork. The meat should be about ¼" thick to cook in just a couple of minutes on each side. It can be served as an appetizer on the skewer or taken off and put in a tortilla with my corn and red pepper salsa. Optional hot sauce can be added, but great as is for kids and those that don't like spice.
Makes 16 sates 5-6"x ½" (1/4" thick)
16 wooden skewers
1 pound chicken, beef or pork fillets cut ¼" thick. At D&D Market in Hartford ask for Pru's "sate cut."
16 flour tortillas, heated on the grill
Marinade:
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons ketchup
1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
½ teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons chili powder
¼ teaspoon cumin
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Hot sauce to taste (optional)
Soak the skewers in cold water for 1 hour. Cut the meat into 5"x 1" strips. Thread the strips of meat on the skewers. Whisk all the marinade ingredients together. In a stainless steel or glass container, mix the marinade with the skewered meat. Let marinate for 1 hour up to 4 hours in the refrigerator. Preheat the grill to as hot as it will get. Grill the skewered meat for about 2 minutes each side (depending how hot your grill is). Serve on the stick or slide the meat into a soft tortilla and top with 2 tablespoons of the corn salsa and a dollop of sour cream.
Corn and Red Bell Pepper Salsa
1 cup fresh raw corn kernels (about 1 ear)
1/3 cup 1/8-inch (very small) dice of red onion
½ cup ¼" diced red bell pepper
1 cup ¼-inch diced, peeled and seeded cucumber
½ cup coarsely chopped cilantro
3/4 teaspoons kosher salt to taste
½ teaspoon chili powder
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
¼ teaspoon hot sauce to taste (optional)
Mix all the ingredients together. Can be made a day ahead and kept in the refrigerator.