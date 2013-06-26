Gay pride flag flies over Connecticut governor's home

Pride flag is flying at the Governor's Residence in recognition of today's SCOTUS decision. (Photo credit Governor's Twitter Account)

A rainbow flag, symbolizing gay pride, is being flown over the Connecticut governor's official residence in Hartford.

The flag was raised Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to strike down the Defense of Marriage Act.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has been a strong proponent of same-sex marriage and gay rights. He hosted a gay wedding last weekend at the residence for 1 of his top advisers.

In a written statement, Malloy said he implores "every state to give full faith and credit to valid same-sex marriages" and that every Connecticut resident "deserves to have their marriage recognized as they travel among the states."

While Connecticut has recognized same-sex marriage since 2008, Malloy said the federal DOMA prevented the legally married couples from being recognized by the U.S. government.

