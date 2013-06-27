Spas in North Haven, East Haven raided

Three spas and a residence in North Haven and East Haven were raided Thursday after a lengthy investigation into prostitution.

Police swarmed the parking lot of the Washington Avenue strip mall that was home to Shiatsu Spa in North Haven around 9 a.m.

Sources told Eyewitness News Zodiac Health Studio and Tokyo Leisure Club in East Haven, as well as a residence along Main Street in East Haven were also raided.

Police from East Haven and North Haven had received complaints of prostitution at the locations, and a taskforce was formed.



After a lengthy investigation by both departments, police conducted the raids on Thursday.

It appears some of the employees were living inside the spas. People connected to the businesses were also questioned.

People, who worked near the spas, were not as surprised considering what they've seen over the years.

"It's a little awkward at times. I have a lot of female clients, and seeing all these men in and out especially at night," said Debi Ramsey of Beauty Mark Hair Studio. "They're open until 11 p.m. It's a little awkward."

Authorities collected evidence at the locations, but no formal information has been released at this time.

Police in North Haven brought in a container trailer, and filled it with items they seized from inside, including cash, carpets and boxes.

"I'm so pleased that we've come to a conclusion here, because I've been totally disgusted with the fact these types of businesses can exist," said North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda.

No arrests were made during the raid, however some are pending, sources said.



Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

