Chef Mike Cooks From Big Y

Tuscan Chicken Salad with Big Y



Ingredients:

1 Big Y Bigger Bird rotisserie Chicken - Cooled completely and meat removed from the bones*.

This should yield a little over 2 lbs. of cooked chicken

2- 14 oz. cans World Classics Trading Co. Quartered Artichoke hearts drained

1 4 oz. jar World Classics Trading Co. nonpareil capers drained

1 lb. French green beans blanched and cut into 1 inch pieces

2 - 3.8 oz. cans sliced Big Y black olives, drained

12 oz. red onion diced small

1 large red bell pepper diced small

½ cup World Classics Trading Co. Extra virgin olive oil

½ cup Big Y Canola oil

3- Fluid oz. White Balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons fresh cracked black pepper

Kosher salt to taste

Directions:

*Chicken Cleaning Method: Cleaning the chicken can be done without the use of a knife. This method will also yield more meat. Place the chicken on a clean cutting board. Break the breast bone by pressing down on the top front of the chicken; this will also loosen the breast meat. Place your thumb into the neck cavity and pull the cooked breast off the bird. Repeat with the other side then clean through the two legs and thighs, discarding skin and any tendons. Shred or cut the chicken into chunks and keep cold.

Blanch the green beans in boiling salted water for a minute and plunge the cooked beans into a bowl of ice water. Drain and cut the beans as directed.

Place the first six ingredients and the chicken into a large bowl.

Make a vinaigrette by mixing the remaining ingredients in a sealed container and shaking to mix. Pour the vinaigrette over the chicken mixture. Toss and serve immediately or refrigerate.

Yields: 6.5 lb. enough to feed 10 to 12 people.



