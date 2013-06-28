Police locate man connected to Hernandez case

Massachusetts authorities said the third man they were looking for in connection with the slaying case involving ex-Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has been located in Florida.

Massachusetts State Police said Ernest Wallace was captured in Miramar, FL on Friday afternoon.



North Attleborough police and the Bristol County district attorney's office said a 2012 Chrysler 300 they were looking for connected to Wallace was found Thursday night.

On Thursday night, authorities revealed they were seeking Wallace, who they said should be considered armed and dangerous, and that he was last seen driving the silver Chrysler with Rhode Island tags.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to Lloyd's slaying and is being held in jail without bail.

New Britain State's Attorney Brian Preleski said Thursday that his office and Bristol police have been assisting investigators in Massachusetts and that Carlos Ortiz, 27, of Bristol, had been charged as a fugitive from justice.

He waived extradition and was being held on $1.5 million bail in Hartford. He appeared in court Friday afternoon and was then brought to Massachusetts.

