Scooper Sunday at New Britain Stadium

Scooper Sunday!
* This Sunday June 30th
* New Britain Stadium
* Rock Cats game vs. Reading Phillies starts at 1:35pm
* Stadium Gates and Ice Cream Tent open at 12 noon
* Advance tickets (available through
Saturday night by contacting John Holt (john.holt@wfsb.com) including game admission and ice cream: $10 /
general admission & $15 for reserved seats.
* Day of Game: Tickets and ice cream pass are separate
purchases through Rock Cats Box office.
* Proceeds benefit AFSP, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention