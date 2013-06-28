Scooper Sunday at New Britain Stadium - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Scooper Sunday at New Britain Stadium

Scooper Sunday!

* This Sunday June 30th

* New Britain Stadium

* Rock Cats game vs. Reading Phillies starts at 1:35pm

 * Stadium Gates and Ice Cream Tent open at 12 noon

* Advance tickets (available through Saturday night by contacting John Holt (john.holt@wfsb.com) including game admission and ice cream: $10 / general admission & $15 for reserved seats.

* Day of Game:  Tickets and ice cream pass are separate purchases through Rock Cats Box office.

* Proceeds benefit AFSP, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

 

