Advancing Medicine - Healing Hearts Web Chat

8:01

Comment From Guest

Sorry to say I missed the show. Can you send me info about the new a-fib treatment

8:03

Hartford Hospital:

If you wish to learn more about new therapies for atrial fibrillation, you are welcome to ask your doctor/cardiologist to refer you to Dr. Hagberg to discuss the mini-maze procedure. You can call 860-545-1888

8:03

Comment From Charlie

How would I find out more information for the "mini maze" surgery for atrial fib?

8:04

Hartford Hospital:

Hi Charlie. You cann ask your doctor/cardiologist to refer you to Dr. Robert Hagberg to discuss the mini-maze surgery, call 860-545-1888

8:04

Comment From Guest

I know afibs often happen after bypass..I had a triple cabg 15 months ago and started having them one month after. They stopped after new meds (sotolol and pradaxa) and a brief hospitalization. I've since stopped the sotolol but continue the pradaxa (and metropolol, diovan and aspirin..will I be able to stop the pradaxa in the future?

8:06

Hartford Hospital:

Thank you for detailed information. The decision to continue anticoagulation (pradaxa) in patients with Atrial Fibrillation depends on your risk of stroke. Patients with Atrial Fibrillation have a higher risk of stroke especially if they have high blood pressure, valve disease, heart failure, diabetes and some other conditions. Anticoagulation prevents this. You should discuss this with your cardiologist.

8:07

Comment From Aaron

A quick thanks from a aortic valve replacement patient. 12/3/12 dr. Martinez I'm feeling great.

8:07

Hartford Hospital:

You are welcome

8:07

Comment From Charlene

I am a 56 year old female who has a-fib. I've been too afraid to have an eblation because I understand the patient is awake dring the procedure. Is this true?

8:08

Hartford Hospital:

Ablation procedures are generally performed without general anesthesia but patients are heavily sedated during the procedure or can have it performed with general anesthesia if you wish to have it performed. You should discuss this with your doctor.

8:08

Comment From Guest

Excellent program. Amazing physicians at HH.

8:08

Hartford Hospital:

You are welcome. Thank you.

8:09

Comment From Dan

The mini-maze how is it different than past treatments for a-fib

8:10

Hartford Hospital:

It is less invasive form of an established surgical ablation procedure. It is performed via a small thoractomy incision. It is also combined with atrial appendage removal, which removes the portion of the left atrium that is responsible for the majority of clots that cause stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation.

8:11

Comment From Barry

Sorry to have missed the show. I am a 50 year old male who needs an aortic valve replacement. How long until the new, untraditional procedure will be available for non-high-risk patients?

8:13

Hartford Hospital:

Thank you Barry. The gold standard technique remains surgical valve replacement for younger patients with valve disease who are low risk for surgery. Trials in intermediate risk patients are underway, but the technology is not approved any where in the world so far for younger low risk patients. However, there are a number of surgical techniques that are less invasive and new surgical valves available that don't mean surgery is as invasive as previously.

8:13

Comment From Jeff

I am a nurse in Critical Care and the CVU at Saint Mary's Hospital. Is it possible we will be seeing TAVR and impellar's used there in the very near future?

8:15

Hartford Hospital:

Unfortunately I cannot comment on the introduction of new therapies at other hospitals. However, the TAVR procedure involves a significant team of multidisciplinary experts, and the procedure is currently limited to hospitals with high surgical and cardiology volumes (CMS has determined this).

8:16

Comment From Guest

thank you

8:16

Comment From Ken

The first mini maze was done at HH about 8 years ago by Dr Takata

8:16

Hartford Hospital:

Yes that is correct!

8:16

8:17

Comment From Guest

Dr. Margey: Howard Gaynor here, great to see you on the tube & glad you and all the people at Hartford Hospital were there for me! Doing fine, enjoying the summer, and looking forward to having you and your family here for a cookout. Lyn says hii, Matt's home from overseas but will be leaving again in August. We will schedule your visit with his time home before he ships outy again. Best always!!

8:18

Hartford Hospital:

Thank you Howard. Give my regards to your family.

Have a great 4th of July. Ronan Margey

8:18

Comment From Bert

I am told I need a triple by-pass by Yale-NH is there a minimally invasive procedure? I am a brittle diabetic and my last surgery was cancelled because of high blood surgars. Who would I contact to make an appointment?

8:18

Hartford Hospital:

You can call 860-545-1888 and ask for an appointment with a cardiac surgeon for a second opinion.

8:19

Comment From Dan

How is the mini-maze different from eblation

8:21

Hartford Hospital:

Thank you for your question, Dan.

Ablation procedures can be performed with catheters from the vein in your groin, or surgically at the time of open heart surgery. The mini maze procedure is a minimally invasive ablation procedure performed via a small incision between the ribs.

8:21

Comment From Allison

I love Advancing Medicine. It is a helpful show to watch. Thank you Channel 3 and Hartford Hospital for doing these. They save lives.

8:21

Hartford Hospital:

Thank you for your comments.

8:21

Comment From Alexandraf Flowers, m. D.

Mr. Gaynor was incredibly lucky to have the cardiac arrest while in ICU under very close monitoring. My husband was not as lucky. He had a PEA arrest at home and unfortunately ressuscitation at home and hypothermia could not save him. Are there new options for such situations, perhaps something that can be used in the field, that could give patients a better chance at survival?

8:25

Hartford Hospital:

Hi Alexandra. I am sorry to hear about your loss. I hope you are doing okay.

Unfortunately, survival for out-of-hopsital cardiac arrest remains poor.

Better availability of defibrillators and a wider teaching of CPR techniques, along with things like cooling as you mention, help improve survival. There are some devices available for cooling in the field and as you saw in the program, we do have the ECMO device to support the heart and lungs after an arrest.

I hope you continue to do well.

8:26

Comment From Guest

are the atrial fibs usually temporary after bypass or do they continue? since I was on meds, I don't know if they stopped on their own or they don't continue due to the meds...

8:28

Hartford Hospital:

Atrial fibrillation can be short-term after surgery, come and go for periods "paroxysmal", or become permanent. Patients are usually placed on a medication to prevent episodes or to control the heart rate during episodes so you feel well.

About 50% of the time, patients are entirely asymptomatic with episodes of atrial fibrillation so you can have it without knowing it.

8:28

Comment From Guest

and I really enjoyed the program...

8:28

Hartford Hospital:

Thank you

8:28

Comment From Guest

Hi I watched all these wonderful in evasive procedures there's no chance of replacing an aorta that way. I have to have it done and would love something easier!!

8:30

Hartford Hospital:

There are a number of less invasive techniques to treat aortic aneurysm disease depending on its location. You are welcome to call 860-545-1888 to see a cardiac surgeon if it is you ascending or thoracic aorta or a vascular surgeon for abdominal aortic disease.

8:30

Comment From Dan

Have u heard anything more about GDF-11, they said test would take about 2 years.

8:31

Hartford Hospital:

I am unaware of GDF-11, apologies

8:31

Comment From Guest

i will be getting mitro valve repair and had only one afib do i still need the maze procedure?

8:32

Hartford Hospital:

Thank you. Whether you need an ablation procedure for atrial fibrillation depends. Once you have atrial fib once, you are at higher risk of it again, especially with mitral valve disease, so having an ablation at the time of the mitral valve surgery may reduce your risk of future episodes.

8:32

Comment From Guest

my cardiologist put me on amiodarone for my a fid, however had to take me off because I didn't pass my breathing exam. he told me there was nothing else he could do for me, and gave me metropolone and Coumadin.

8:34

Hartford Hospital:

The treatments for atrial fibrillation depends on a number of issues including your heart function, valve disease, blood pressure, diabetes, length of time with atrial fibrillation, size of the upper chambers in the heart. You should discuss your options with your cardiologist.

8:34

Comment From Guest

Hi Ryszard question! after open hart surgery aortic stenosis with pig valve replace how long I gone live

8:35

Hartford Hospital:

The longevity of tissue valve replacements depends on a number of patient factors, but in general 10-20 years is feasible before it may need to be replaced again.

8:35

Comment From Jay

Can the mini maze be done on high risk kidney transplant patients.

8:36

Hartford Hospital:

It may be possible in someone with those issues. You should discuss it with your cardiologist.

8:36

Comment From Guest

I'm also very intrested in the use of the The Impella RP, was it diffcult to get the device to your hosptial for use on your pt? Do you use the impella offen at HH?

8:39

Hartford Hospital:

The case we used the device in was an extreme emergency so the FDA granted a once off exemption for the device. The regular impella device is used regularly to support patients undergoing high risk coronary interventions, or patients with heart failure, maybe 20-30 times per year.

8:39

Comment From kevin

i will be getting my mitro valve repaired and only had one afib do i still need the maze procedure?

8:39

Hartford Hospital:

Thank you. Whether you need an ablation procedure for atrial fibrillation depends. Once you have atrial fib once, you are at higher risk of it again, especially with mitral valve disease, so having an ablation at the time of the mitral valve surgery may reduce your risk of future episodes.

8:40

Comment From Barry

After the aortic valve replacement (tissue, not mechanical), are there any physical restrictions?

8:40

Hartford Hospital:

There are general restrictions after cardiac surgery but apart from that there are ongoing restrictions for valve replacements.

8:41

Comment From Leslie desantos

We missed the tv show. Are you going to air it again? Aortic valve surgery

8:41

Hartford Hospital:

On Sunday July 14th at noon the show will be aired again.

8:42

Comment From Catherine

Who would you recommend for an evaluation of 64 y/o female with controlled hypertension, years of chest pain/tightness/ heaviness/ sob with no diagnosis. Recent echo showed multiple leaky/calcified valves with no cardiac enlargement or thickening. Per M. D. no need for even yearly echo. Recent episodes of pvc's and pac's confirmed on Holter 24 hr monitor. Marked fatigue past several years and a little off balance at times. What physicians specializing in women's cardiac care would you recommend going to for a workup as care to date has been very questionable elsewhere. Family cardiac history positive includes sudden cardiac death of female sibling age 40s. Thank you...would like to have someone who can evaluate, treat and follow!

8:42

Hartford Hospital:

You are welcome to call 860-545-1888 and ask to see a cardiologist specializing in women's heart disease.

8:42

Comment From Guest

my mom is a healthy 94 year old with artieal stenosous. she is worried about the surgery at her age. is there a great risk at her age

8:44

Hartford Hospital:

The risk of cardiac surgery rises with age, but is significantly influenced by other medical conditions like lung disease, carotid disease, kidney disease, coronary disease and other conditions. If you wish for her to be evaluated for minimally invasive aortic valve work, you can call 860-545-1888 and ask for a referral to the TAVR team

8:45

Comment From Jo

I had cabg 11 months ago. A triple bypass at the age of 51. Now I am going to zumba classes, and exercising at least 5 times a week. I feel like I have more energy than ever. The only residual effect I have from the surgery is in my left leg where the took out my vein. The leg feels tingling to the touch, but does no affect my exercising or anything else. I was told that it may take at least another 6 months for my nerves to regenerate itself maybe more. Have you come across other patients who have experienced this? Thank you.

8:46

Hartford Hospital:

Thank you for your comments. Yes, it can be a common symptom and may take up to one year to resolve.

8:46

Comment From Jay

will this show air again..

8:46

Hartford Hospital:

Yes, on July 14th at noon

8:47

Comment From Jennie

Was it diffcult to obatin the The Impella RP for use in your pt? Do you use Impella's offen on your post op CABG pt's?

8:50

Hartford Hospital:

It was approved by the FDA for emergency compassionate use. We use the impella for circulatory support in complex interventions, heart failure and post cardiac surgery(rarely).

8:51

Comment From Guest

my mother in law takes the Tarceva pill for her lung cancer and so far it seems to working but she has constant diarrhea immodium isnt working any suggestions she takes 150mg do they have a lower dose ?

8:52

Hartford Hospital:

I am sorry but you will have to ask your physician regarding this issue. Thank you.

8:52

Comment From Novak

I had aortic valve replacement end of 2006. Two days later pacemaker inserted due to sinus irregularity. in Dec. of 2012 I went into A fib and have been struggling since then especially with breathing. Cardiologist suggesting AV node ablation. would like second opinion. Can I see you about this??

8:53

Hartford Hospital:

I would recommend you ask to see an atrial fibrillation expert, an electrophysiologist. You can call 860-545-1888 and ask to see one.

8:53

Comment From Susan

Excellent program, thanks to the wonderful doctors at Hartford Hospital.

8:53

Hartford Hospital:

Thank you

8:54

Comment From kevin

Is there any Taver procedure for the mitro valve?

8:59

Hartford Hospital:

Thank you Kevin. There is no percutaneous mitral valve replacement device yet. There a number of techniques surgically to repair the valve with robotic surgery, and minimally invasive surgery There is one device not yet FDA approved that repairs the mitral valve percutaneously.